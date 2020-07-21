Akeredolu Wins Ondo APC Governorship Primary With Landslide Victory

Akeredolu was announced the winner after he polled 2,458 votes, beating his rivals in the indirect primary.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 21, 2020

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has officially been declared the winner of the governorship primary of the ruling All Progressives Congress in the state. 

Akeredolu was announced the winner after he polled 2,458 votes, beating his rivals in the indirect primary. 

The Ondo governor will now fly the APC flag for the October 10 governorship election. 

The APC primary took place at the International Event and Culture Centre, DOME, in Akure on Monday.

Kogi State Governor, Mr Yahaya Bello, who is also the Chairman of the APC Primary Committee, officially declared the results of the election at exactly 12:40 am Tuesday.

He said a total of 3,016 were accredited as delegates for the indirect primary, noting that a total of 2,793 voted. 

Bello added that a total 2,760 votes were valid for the exercise while 33 votes were invalid.

"This is to satisfy that Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, having scored the highest number of votes cast, is hereby declared the winner," he said. 

The governor defeated eight other aspirants who contested the primary. 

Here is a breakdown of votes recorded by Akeredolu's rivals:

1. Olusola Oke - 262 votes 

2. Isaac Kekemeke - 19 votes

3. Olayide Adelami - 4 votes

4. Olusola Iji - 9 votes

5. Bukola Adetula - Nill 

6. Jumoke Anifowose - 2 votes

7. Nathaniel Adojutelegan - 4 votes 

8. Awodeyi Akinsehinwa - 1 vote

Other aspirants in the race, Mr Ife Oyedele, Mr Segun Abraham and Mr Jimi Odimayo, had earlier stepped down for Akeredolu.

According to the results of the exercise, the governor won in all the local government areas of the state. Delegates from across the 203 wards of the 18 local government areas of the state participated in the exercise. 

