For the second time in 2020, ex-Nigerian President, Goodluck Jonathan, on Tuesday visited the Presidential Villa, Abuja, where he met with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Details about the meeting, which is still being held behind closed doors, is not known at this time.

File Photo

Jonathan had on January 30, 2020 met with Buhari at the Presidential Villa, the first in the year.

Buhari recently named a rail station after Jonathan in Delta State.