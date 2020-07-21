BREAKING: Nigeria Police Force Names New Commissioners For Bayelsa, Cross River, Ekiti, Ogun

The new Commissioner of Police in Bayelsa is Michael Okoli; that of Cross River is Abdulkadir Jimoh, the one for Ekiti is Mobayo Babatunde, while the new Ogun State police boss is Edward Ajogun.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 21, 2020

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has named new police commissioners for Bayelsa, Cross River, Ekiti and Ogun states.

The police disclosed this on its verified Twitter handle on Tuesday.

The tweet reads, “The Inspector-General of Police, M.A. Adamu, has ordered the posting of the following Commissioners of Police to states as follows: Ekiti State – CP Mobayo Babatunde,
Ogun State – CP Edward Awolowo Ajogun, Cross River State– CP Abdulkadir Jimoh, Bayelsa State – CP Okoli C. Michael.

"The postings are with immediate effect.”

