BREAKING: Removal Of Service Chiefs Can Only Be Done By Buhari, Presidency Replies Senate

The Nigerian Senate had asked the country’s service chiefs to step aside as a result of the rising insecurity in the country.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 21, 2020

The Presidency has said that the removal of service chiefs can only be done by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The resolution of the upper legislative chamber followed a motion sponsored by Ali Ndume, Senator representing Borno South and Chairman of the Senate Committee on Army.

But in a statement on Tuesday, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said, “The Senate on Tuesday adopted a resolution calling on the service chiefs to resign or be sacked due to multi-prolonged security challenges in the country.

“The Presidency notes the resolution, and reintegrates that appointment or sack of service clhiefs is a Presidential prerogative, and President Muhammadu Buhari, in his capacity as the Commander-in-Chief of Armed Forces will do what is in the best interest of the country at all times.”

 

