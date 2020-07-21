Buhari Forwards 2021–2023 MTEF/FSP To Senate For Approval

President Muhammadu Buhari has forwarded to the Nigerian Senate the 2021 to 2021 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper for consideration and approval.

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, announced this on Tuesday as he read an accompanying letter sent along by Buhari.

“In line with our commitment, we have worked very hard to achieve an early submission of the MTEF/FSP.

"This is to allow the National Assembly enough time to perform its important constitutional duty of reviewing the framework.

“I herewith forward the 2021–2023 MTEF/FSP as the 2021 budget of the Federal Government will be prepared based on the parameters and fiscal assumptions of the approved 2021–2023 MTEF/FSP.

"I seek the cooperation of the National Assembly for expeditious legislative action on the submission," the letter from the President read.

The Senate also on Tuesday received another request from President Buhari for the confirmation of Dr Chukwuemeka Chukwu as Resident Electoral Commissioner representing Abia State.

President Buhari stated that, "Pursuant to paragraph 14 (3) of part one of the third schedule to the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, I am pleased to forward for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of Dr Chukwuemeka Chukwu as Resident Electoral Commissioner representing Abia State in the Independent National Electoral Commission."