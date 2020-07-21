Labour Unions In Niger State To Embark On Strike Over Reduction In Workers' Salaries

The state government had announced two weeks ago that it would cut the salaries of workers by 30 per cent for civil servants and 40 per cent for local government staff due to the sharp decline in the amount of money that accrues to the state from the Federation Account.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 21, 2020

The Nigerian Labour Congress has declared a three-day warning strike that would commence on Friday, July 24, to protest the decision of the Niger State Government to pay workers “slashed salaries” for the month of June.

The state government had announced two weeks ago that it would cut the salaries of workers by 30 per cent for civil servants and 40 per cent for local government staff due to the sharp decline in the amount of money that accrues to the state from the Federation Account.

The NLC in a communique at the end of an emergency meeting, said the reduction, which was already being effected, came without notice.

Yakubu Garba, Chairman of the union in the state, announced its opposition to any salary cut “under whatever guise” and that the government should resist the temptation of paying the reduced salaries to workers.

The statement reads, “In compliance with the resolutions reached at the emergency expanded State Executive Council’s meeting of Niger State organised labour held on Wednesday, July 9, 2020, which was duly communicated to the Niger State Government via a correspondence with ref: No: OL/NS/040/GEN/Vol.2/91 dated July 9, 2020, that all civil servants in the state and LGAs of Niger State are hereby directed to proceed on a three (3) days warning strike effective 8.00am of Friday, July 24, 2020, after which an indefinite strike action will commence if the Niger State Government did not rescind its decision

“All industrial unions are to liaise with labour congress in Niger State to ensure full mobilisation and compliance.”

The statement further stated that all affiliates of the NLC and the TUC in Niger State had been directed to commence a three-day fast and intense prayers to seek divine intervention in the plight of civil servants in Niger State.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS COVID-19: NLC Kicks Against Governor Okowa’s Plan To Retrench Workers, Slash Salaries
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
"Men Do Domestic Labour Only When Paid" – Ngozi Iwere
ACTIVISM "Men Do Domestic Labour Only When Paid" – Ngozi Iwere
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Economy American National And International Criminal Arrested Over Sierra Leone Blood Diamond Trade
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Workers Shut Down NNPC Over Reforms
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Ibori Newspaper, Daily Independent, Fails To Pay 2 Years Backlog Of Wages
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Economy S.O.S: Fishermen Urge Buhari To Pay Outstanding Compensation To Save Sector
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Magu’s Probe: EFCC Officials Get Suspension Letters
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Opinion Asari Dokubo, Edwin Clark, ND Avengers; Why No Outrage Over Iniquity At NDDC? By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: You Came Here To Mislead Nigerians, Lawmakers Tell Akpabio
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics BREAKING: Tunji-Ojo, Lawmaker Heading Probe Of NDDC, Steps Down
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
INVESTIGATION: Inside a Lagos state school where A1 can be bought
Education INVESTIGATION: Inside Lagos State School Where A1 Can Be Bought (Part 1)
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Again, President Buhari Meets Goodluck Jonathan In Aso Rock
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Funtua Stood By Me Through My Political Journey, His Death Has Created A Huge Gap, President Buhari Says
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Police Motorist Fleeing Police Arrest Crushes UNIBEN Lecturer To Death
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Falana Cautions Inspector-General Of Police Over Petition Against SaharaReporters By Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigerians Slam Acting NDDC MD, Pondei, For ‘Fainting’ During Interrogation, Demand Continuation Of Probe
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics BREAKING: Most Contracts In NDDC Awarded To National Assembly Members –Niger Delta Minister, Akpabio
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Ondo Lawmaker Travelling To Participate In APC Governorship Primary Election Involved In Auto Crash
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad