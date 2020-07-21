Labour Unions In Niger State To Embark On Strike Over Reduction In Workers' Salaries

The Nigerian Labour Congress has declared a three-day warning strike that would commence on Friday, July 24, to protest the decision of the Niger State Government to pay workers “slashed salaries” for the month of June.

The state government had announced two weeks ago that it would cut the salaries of workers by 30 per cent for civil servants and 40 per cent for local government staff due to the sharp decline in the amount of money that accrues to the state from the Federation Account.

The NLC in a communique at the end of an emergency meeting, said the reduction, which was already being effected, came without notice.

Yakubu Garba, Chairman of the union in the state, announced its opposition to any salary cut “under whatever guise” and that the government should resist the temptation of paying the reduced salaries to workers.

The statement reads, “In compliance with the resolutions reached at the emergency expanded State Executive Council’s meeting of Niger State organised labour held on Wednesday, July 9, 2020, which was duly communicated to the Niger State Government via a correspondence with ref: No: OL/NS/040/GEN/Vol.2/91 dated July 9, 2020, that all civil servants in the state and LGAs of Niger State are hereby directed to proceed on a three (3) days warning strike effective 8.00am of Friday, July 24, 2020, after which an indefinite strike action will commence if the Niger State Government did not rescind its decision

“All industrial unions are to liaise with labour congress in Niger State to ensure full mobilisation and compliance.”

The statement further stated that all affiliates of the NLC and the TUC in Niger State had been directed to commence a three-day fast and intense prayers to seek divine intervention in the plight of civil servants in Niger State.