One Killed, 1,000 Cows Stolen As Bandits Attack Niger Community

Many people were injured in the attack where over 100 bandits were said to have invaded the town, shooting sporadically and brandishing dangerous weapons.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 21, 2020

Bandits on Monday night killed one person, rustled no fewer 1,000 cows and injured many others in Nakudna Village, Galadima Kogo under Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

Many people were injured in the attack where over 100 bandits were said to have invaded the town, shooting sporadically and brandishing dangerous weapons.

During the attack that lasted for hours, most of the villagers ran into the bush for safety.

Hundreds of people have been killed by bandits across most parts of Northern Nigeria in recent weeks, rendering hundreds of families homeless and resorting to begging for food and water for survival.

