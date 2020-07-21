Over 2000 Delegates To Vote In Ondo PDP Governorship Primary Election As Eight Aspirants Battle For Party's Ticket

More than 2,000 delegates of the Peoples Democratic Party would vote in the party's governorship primary election in Ondo State on Wednesday.

The delegates are drawn from the 203 wards of the 18 local government areas of the state.

Caretaker Chairman of the PDP in the state, Mr Clement Faboyede, said the party had already put in place proper guidelines for smooth conduct of the election.

He said, "I can assure that the election would be free and free and devoid of violence because all the aspirants have met and promised to work together for the success of the primary election."

SaharaReporters gathered that the election would hold at the International Event and Cultural Centre, DOME, in Akure, the state capital.

A five-member election committee headed by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State will also be monitoring the exercise on Wednesday.

Eight aspirants would be jostling for the party's governorship ticket on Wednesday.

They are Eyitayo Jegede, Eddy Olafeso, Agboola Ajayi, Olusola Ebiseni, Banji Okunomo, Boluwaji Kunlere, Bode Ayorinde and Oba Akingboye.

The aspirants have also signed a "peace pact" in Abuja to accept the outcome of the exercise.

Spokesperson for the police in the state, Mr Tee-Leo Ikoro, said they would ensure the exercise was violence free.

He said, "Our mission is for the entire state to be peaceful and we would provide maximum security. We won't tolerate any acts of violence or thuggery as the party conducts its primary election."