Three Men Arrested For Raping Teenage Girl In Ondo

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 21, 2020

A 15-year-old girl has allegedly been raped by three men in the Ose area of Ondo State. 

The teenager was raped inside a classroom at St. Davids Anglican Primary School in the community. 

Her abusers are named as Deji Solomon, Monday Aliu and Monday Olowu.

Kehinde Ajayi, father of the victim, confirmed the incident on Tuesday night, noting that the police had been notified of the situation. 

He said the suspects have been arrested while trying to escape after committing the crime. 

"The case is currently being handled by the police at Ido-Ani Station," he said.

When contacted over the incident, Tee-Leo Ikoro, spokesperson for the police in Ondo, said the suspects were in custody.

He explained that the case had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department fo proper investigation.

Mr Ikoro noted that the suspects would be charged to court upon the completion of investigation.

SaharaReporters, New York

