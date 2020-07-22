20 Persons Killed In Auto Crash Involving Petrol-laden Tanker In Delta State

No fewer than 20 persons were killed as a result of a tanker explosion around Koko Junction along Benin/Sapele Expressway in Delta State on Wednesday morning.

Eyewitnesses said the accident involved 10 vehicles and casualties were burnt beyond recognition as a result of the fire caused by the explosion.

“The tanker was trying to manoeuvre a bad spot when the driver lost control, resulting in the explosion,” a police source said.

The Benin/Sapele Expressway has been in deplorable condition for more than three years, leading to the loss of several lives.