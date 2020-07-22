BREAKING: Court Orders Army To Allow Lance Corporal Martins See Wife, Lawyer And Relatives

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 22, 2020

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has ordered the Nigerian Army to grant Lance Corporal Martins access to his wife, lawyer and relatives. 

The court gave the order on Wednesday after his lawyer, Tope Akinyode, argued a motion exparte for the order.

Confirming the development, Akinyode in a statement said, "Recall that when Lance Corporal Martins and his wife were arrested, I vowed that the illegal arrest and detention would be challenged in court. Mrs Victoria was released afterwards but her husband is still in detention and has not been able to see his family or lawyer.

"Justice Chikere agreed with me that the inability of Lance Corporal Martins to see his relatives and lawyer is a continuous violation of his fundamental human right. 

"Mandating the Nigerian Army to immediately grant Lance Corporal Martins access to his lawyer and family, the court also prohibited the army from further violating the soldier's fundamental human rights in any unlawful manner."

The court adjourned the matter to October 6 to determine the substantive case where the release of the victimised soldier would be sought.

"Today's ruling is a landmark progress in the fight to get justice for Lance Corporal Martins and his wife. Tomorrow, 23rd July will make it exactly one month that the victimised soldier has been arrested without any opportunity for him to reach his wife lawyer or any relative.

"It is unfortunate that the army is lending itself to the violation of citizens' fundamental human rights. This must stop. We are resolved to drive the cases to a fruitful conclusion and with the emerging information that we've obtained concerning Mrs Victoria Idakpini, we shall be asking the court for a multi-million compensation for the brutal violation of her fundamental human rights," Akinyode added.

SaharaReporters, New York

