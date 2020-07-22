DSS Official Slaps Airport Security In Abuja Who Tried To Search Passenger

The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria has revealed how leader of the Department of State Services at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, Safiyanu Abba, deliberately obstructed security process and slapped an officer of Aviation Security.

FAAN in a tweet on Wednesday accused Abba of breaching the security procedure by obstructing the thorough searching of a visitor, who was said to have walked through the metal detector, forcing the alarm to go off.

The incident reportedly happened on Wednesday July 17, 2020 at about 3:25pm at the international terminal of the airport.

FAAN in a post on Twitter said, "We note with dismay that Mr Safiyanu Abba, Head of DSS at NAIA deliberately obstructed airport security process and slapped an Aviation Security Officer who was performing his duty by calling on Mr Safiyanu Abba to desist from doing so.

"This happened on the 17th July at about 15:25 hours. He breached security procedure by obstructing further searching of a visitor who had just walked through the metal detector and activated the alarm.

2. who was performing his duty by calling on Mr Safiyanu Abba to desist from doing so.This happened on the 17th July at about 15:25 hours. He breached security procedure by obstructing further searching of a visitor who had just walked through the metal detector and activated the — Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (@FAAN_Official) July 22, 2020

"The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria strongly condemns this abuse of power and the security process in our airport. This has also been duly escalated.

"FAAN is committed to our core values of safety, security and comfort."