Federal Capital Territory Residents Groan Amid Rising Cases Of Insecurity In City

The surge in crime rate in the Federal Capital Territory and satellite towns in Abuja has left residents now living in fear.

SaharaReporters observed that cases of ‘one chance’, the act of criminals operating as taxi drivers and robbing unsuspecting passengers, are on the rise.

A victim of 'one chance', Precious Chukwu, while narrating her ordeal, said “About two weeks ago, I took a taxi on my way to church from the Airport Road axis of the metropolis. In the taxi, there were two men and a lady, and we were heading to Katampe.

"Suddenly, the occupants started discussing issues relating to Permanent Voter Card. Suddenly, the driver veered off into a bush path, and the other occupants descended on me until they succeeded in collecting my hand bag, which contained over N11, 000.

"They also collected my ATM cards, demanded for my passwords and PIN number, all of which I gave to them in order not to be killed. After all that, I was asked to jump out from the moving cab, but I was lucky to get help from good Samaritans almost immediately.”

Another worrisome security challenge in FCT is the rising cases of car theft, which has now become almost a daily occurrence.

A victim of car theft, Biola Ajuwon, whose car was stolen where it was parked at Federal Capital Territory Administration Area 11, narrated how she locked the pedals of her car before heading to her office three weeks ago.

She said, "I cannot still understand how my car was stolen despite the fact that I locked the pedals. The same place I always parked my car at FCDA, I locked the car and went into the office but when I closed from work, I did not see my car again.

"I did not see any trace of broken glass and nobody was around there but I saw other staff’s cars parked. I reported the matter at the Garki Police Station but there has been no information on it yet."

It was gathered that carjackers always targeted certain brands of vehicles including Honda Accord, Toyota Sienna, Toyota Corolla S, Toyota Camry, and some Mazda models because they can be conveniently used for commercial purposes or easily sold off.

Chairman of Byhazin Community Development Association in the Kubwa area of the city, Fatai Adeoye, said they are being terrorised by thieves, who steal their car batteries and other valuables.

He said the situation had compelled them to organise a security group that worked closely with the police to secure the community.

The lack of functional street lightings in most parts of the city has been fingered as one of the factors fuelling the rise in crime in the FCT.

The situation has led to the killing of several persons across the city in recent times including a pharmacist named Sunday Ike, who was murdered on June 19, 2020 at 11:00pm as he was preparing to close for the day.

Meanwhile the Federal Capital Territory Ministerial Task Force on Sanitation on July 16 raided a notorious illicit drug dealer’s colony on the Tora Gora Hill near Apo roundabout and Games Village.

The task force made some arrests and seized prohibited substances as well as items belonging to some victims of the illicit trade.

SaharaReporters gathered that some of the drug dealers were arrested and handed over to the police for further investigation and prosecution.

Chairman of the task force, Ikharo Attah, revealed that victims of illicit drugs peddlers in the nation's capital city were largely young.

Spokesperson for the FCT Police Command, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, said the command was doing everything possible to ensure safety of lives and properties.

He said the command recently arrested 16 suspects for culpable homicide and armed robbery and recovered firearms, cars, cash and other items.