Italian Police Nab 19 Nigerians In Organised Crime Probe

In a recent report, Italy's anti-Mafia investigators said Nigerian crime syndicates often work out arrangements with Italian mobsters to be able to deal with drugs in their area without turf wars.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 22, 2020

Italian police on Tuesday detained 19 Nigerians in a crackdown of an alleged cult-like organized crime group specializing in drug dealing and trafficking women from their homeland, forcing them into prostitution on Italy's streets.

Police said in a statement that the crime cell they targeted operated in the areas of Ancona, an Adriatic port city, and Teramo, also in eastern Italy.

The group, known as EIYE, with roots in Nigeria, uses violent initiation rites for its members, investigators said.

Most of those detained were in Italy illegally, police said. Four suspects were still at large, according to a report by the Associated Press.

In a recent report, Italy's anti-Mafia investigators said Nigerian crime syndicates often work out arrangements with Italian mobsters to be able to deal with drugs in their area without turf wars.

 The report by the DIA investigative body said the Nigerian mafias operating in Italy invest money gained from prostitution by trafficked women into their drug trafficking activities.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Police BREAKING: Nigeria Police Force Names New Commissioners For Bayelsa, Cross River, Ekiti, Ogun
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Police Motorist Fleeing Police Arrest Crushes UNIBEN Lecturer To Death
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME Land Scam: Brickwall Investment Company Dragged To Court For Allegedly Defrauding Nigerians Of N5.7m
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Malabu Scandal: Italian Prosecutors Seek 10-Year Jail Sentence For Former Petroleum Minister, Dan Etete
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Judge Orders Speedy Trial Of Lawsuit Filed By Businessman Against FCMB
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Ghana We Shot To Disable Him, Not To Kill Him, Ghana Police Speak On Death of Nigerian
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion Asari Dokubo, Edwin Clark, ND Avengers; Why No Outrage Over Iniquity At NDDC? By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption EFCC Files Charges Against Two Lawyers For Rigging Nigerian Bar Association Election
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Police BREAKING: Nigeria Police Force Names New Commissioners For Bayelsa, Cross River, Ekiti, Ogun
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
News Fulani Herdsmen, Vigilantes Clash In Imo
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Garba Shehu Attacks Sowore For Sharing Details Of Meeting Held With Late Isa Funtua, Others While In Detention
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Jobs 774,000 Jobs: Senate Asks Keyamo To Step-down From Implementing Work Scheme
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Education Senate Passes Bill to Establish Nigerian Army University
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics BREAKING: Removal Of Service Chiefs Can Only Be Done By Buhari, Presidency Replies Senate
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Police Motorist Fleeing Police Arrest Crushes UNIBEN Lecturer To Death
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Corruption Magu’s Probe: EFCC Officials Get Suspension Letters
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Again, President Buhari Meets Goodluck Jonathan In Aso Rock
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME Land Scam: Brickwall Investment Company Dragged To Court For Allegedly Defrauding Nigerians Of N5.7m
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad