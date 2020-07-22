Land Scam: Brickwall Investment Company Dragged To Court For Allegedly Defrauding Nigerians Of N5.7m

More than two years after this money were paid, Brickwall investment without cause or justification has refused to give the petitioners possession of the respective parcel of land they purchased

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 22, 2020

Some Nigerians have instituted a lawsuit against Brickwall Global Investment Limited on the allegation that the company defrauded them of N5.78m.

The Nigerians – Mr Lawrence Imolode, Mrs Daffron Imolode, Mr Zephaniah Nwokeji, Mr Chukwuebuka Ezeocha (for himself and Mrs Ezeocha), and Mr Chuka Nwadialo (for himself and Mrs Elsie Nwadialo) – claimed that the company sold to them lands belonging to other persons with the intent of defrauding them.

They also stated that the company defrauded them of the sum on the pretence that it would grant possession of a piece of land at its May Flower Estate in Ikorodu, Lagos State to each of them.

Mr and Mrs Imolode paid N1,080,000 each, Mr Nwokeji paid N1,380,000, Mr Ezeocha on his part paid N1,040,000, while Mr Nwadialo paid N1,200,000.

"More than two years after this money were paid, the respondents (Brickwall investment) without cause or justification has refused to give the petitioners possession of the respective parcel of land they purchased or in the alternative return the purchase price despite several demands to that effect," they said in a court document sighted by SaharaReporters.

They noted that following the actions of the company, their dream of owning a home had been thwarted. 

In its response, the company denied obtaining money under false pretences from the buyers.

It also stated that though it truly collected money from its prospective clients, none of them had paid for documentation, which according to it was the reason they had yet to take over the ownership of the land.

"From our records, it is only Mr Zephaniah Nwokeji that paid the amount stated in your letter to wit N1,200,000. However, upon completion of payment of purchase price, the client is expected to pay for documentation after which allocation document will be issued to them after that. The physical allocation would be given in the order as evidenced on the allocation document.

"Also, our record showed that Mr Ebuka Ezeocha paid N1,104,000 while both Mr Lawrence Imolode and Mrs Safron Imolode paid the sum of N900,000 each, but we also don't have the record showing they have all paid for their documentation.

"However, should they have a proof of such, they can kindly furnish us a copy for immediate processing of their allocation document," O. E. Olorunshola said on behalf of Brickwall Global Investment Limited.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption EFCC Files Charges Against Two Lawyers For Rigging Nigerian Bar Association Election
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME Italian Police Nab 19 Nigerians In Organised Crime Probe
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Malabu Scandal: Italian Prosecutors Seek 10-Year Jail Sentence For Former Petroleum Minister, Dan Etete
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Judge Orders Speedy Trial Of Lawsuit Filed By Businessman Against FCMB
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Falana Cautions Inspector-General Of Police Over Petition Against SaharaReporters By Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Three Men Arrested For Raping Teenage Girl In Ondo
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion Asari Dokubo, Edwin Clark, ND Avengers; Why No Outrage Over Iniquity At NDDC? By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption EFCC Files Charges Against Two Lawyers For Rigging Nigerian Bar Association Election
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Police BREAKING: Nigeria Police Force Names New Commissioners For Bayelsa, Cross River, Ekiti, Ogun
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
News Fulani Herdsmen, Vigilantes Clash In Imo
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Garba Shehu Attacks Sowore For Sharing Details Of Meeting Held With Late Isa Funtua, Others While In Detention
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Jobs 774,000 Jobs: Senate Asks Keyamo To Step-down From Implementing Work Scheme
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Education Senate Passes Bill to Establish Nigerian Army University
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics BREAKING: Removal Of Service Chiefs Can Only Be Done By Buhari, Presidency Replies Senate
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Police Motorist Fleeing Police Arrest Crushes UNIBEN Lecturer To Death
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Corruption Magu’s Probe: EFCC Officials Get Suspension Letters
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Again, President Buhari Meets Goodluck Jonathan In Aso Rock
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME Italian Police Nab 19 Nigerians In Organised Crime Probe
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad