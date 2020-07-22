Land Scam: Brickwall Investment Company Dragged To Court For Allegedly Defrauding Nigerians Of N5.7m

Some Nigerians have instituted a lawsuit against Brickwall Global Investment Limited on the allegation that the company defrauded them of N5.78m.

The Nigerians – Mr Lawrence Imolode, Mrs Daffron Imolode, Mr Zephaniah Nwokeji, Mr Chukwuebuka Ezeocha (for himself and Mrs Ezeocha), and Mr Chuka Nwadialo (for himself and Mrs Elsie Nwadialo) – claimed that the company sold to them lands belonging to other persons with the intent of defrauding them.

They also stated that the company defrauded them of the sum on the pretence that it would grant possession of a piece of land at its May Flower Estate in Ikorodu, Lagos State to each of them.

Mr and Mrs Imolode paid N1,080,000 each, Mr Nwokeji paid N1,380,000, Mr Ezeocha on his part paid N1,040,000, while Mr Nwadialo paid N1,200,000.

"More than two years after this money were paid, the respondents (Brickwall investment) without cause or justification has refused to give the petitioners possession of the respective parcel of land they purchased or in the alternative return the purchase price despite several demands to that effect," they said in a court document sighted by SaharaReporters.

They noted that following the actions of the company, their dream of owning a home had been thwarted.

In its response, the company denied obtaining money under false pretences from the buyers.

It also stated that though it truly collected money from its prospective clients, none of them had paid for documentation, which according to it was the reason they had yet to take over the ownership of the land.

"From our records, it is only Mr Zephaniah Nwokeji that paid the amount stated in your letter to wit N1,200,000. However, upon completion of payment of purchase price, the client is expected to pay for documentation after which allocation document will be issued to them after that. The physical allocation would be given in the order as evidenced on the allocation document.

"Also, our record showed that Mr Ebuka Ezeocha paid N1,104,000 while both Mr Lawrence Imolode and Mrs Safron Imolode paid the sum of N900,000 each, but we also don't have the record showing they have all paid for their documentation.

"However, should they have a proof of such, they can kindly furnish us a copy for immediate processing of their allocation document," O. E. Olorunshola said on behalf of Brickwall Global Investment Limited.