Oppressors Using Ethnicism, Racism To Exploit, Divide Nigerians

One per cent of oppressors are using racism, ethnicism and sexism to exploit and divide Nigerians, the Coalition for Revolution group has said.

The group in a statement jointly signed by Co-conveners, Baba Aye and Gbenga Komolafe; held that systemic racism had been ingrained into the dynamics of racism, noting that the police serve the purpose of the one per cent to repress the poor masses.

The group noted that there are connections in different extrajudicial attacks and killings by the police on citizens across the country.

File Photo

The statement reads, “The police are not our friend anywhere. Not less than 30 people were killed by the police and other security agencies while effecting the lockdown in Nigeria.

“We call for #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd and in the same vein call for #JusticeForAlexOgbu, #JusticeForTinaEzekwe and #JusticeForAdamaTraoré. We salute Parisiens who trooped out in their numbers over the weekend to mark the fourth anniversary of the killing of Adama Troaré, who was murdered by the police on 24th July 2016.

“We must show the connections between all these attacks of the state, systemic racism and ethnicism for what they are; attempts of the ruling class to keep us cowed. But, as the global rebellion sparked by the killing of George Floyd shows, we will not be cowed.

“We will fight until we are free. It is not enough for us to lament or to cry. We are angry and correctly so. But even this is not enough. We must be clear about what the solution is to racism, our continued exploitation as working-class people and youths, and the despoliation of the environment which has brought about a climate crisis.”

CORE urged Nigerians to unite and build a country that will respect the rights of people and equality of all persons.