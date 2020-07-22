President Buhari Departs Abuja For Mali On Thursday

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Thursday depart for Bamako, Republic of Mali, on a one-day visit.

This will be the President's first trip out of the country after Nigeria recorded its first COVID-19 case in February.

Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

Adesina said the trip followed the briefing by the ECOWAS Special Envoy to Mali, former President Goodluck Jonathan.

The statement said Buhari and some ECOWAS leaders led by the Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the sub-regional organisation, President Issoufou Mahamadou of Niger Republic, agreed to meet in Mali to engage in further consultations towards finding a political solution to the crisis in the country.

A resistance group, M5, in Mali is insisting that the constitutional court must be dissolved and the President resigns before peace can return to the country.

Crisis had erupted after the court nullified results of 31 parliamentary seats in the polls held recently, awarding victory to some other contenders, which the resistance group said was at the instigation of President Keita.

Riots on July 10 had led to the killing of some protesters by security agents, causing the crisis to spiral out of control, hence the intervention by ECOWAS.