Senate Confirms 39 Non-career, One Career Ambassadors

The confirmation of the nominees was sequel to the consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs during plenary.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 22, 2020

The Senate on Wednesday confirmed the nomination of 39 non-career and one career ambassadors for Nigeria.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on July 1, 2020 in a letter requested the upper chamber to confirm the appointment of 41 non-career ambassadors-designate.

The confirmation of the nominees was sequel to the consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs during plenary.



The Senate, however, confirmed 39 non-career ambassadors and stood down the confirmation of the nominees from Niger and Yobe states to resolve what the committee described as a “mixup”.

Also confirmed was Suleiman Sani, a career ambassador from the Federal Capital Territory.

The nominees confirmed include Engr Umar Suleiman (Adamawa); Kelvin Peter (Adamawa); John Usanga (Akwa Ibom); Chief Elejah Onyeagba (Anambra); Abubakar D. Ibrahim Siyi (Bauchi) and Philip K. Ikurusi (Bayelsa), Hon. Tarzcor Terhemen (Benue); Paul Oga Adikwu (Benue); Al-Bishir Ibrahim Al-Hussain (Borno); Prof. Monique Ekpong (Cross River); Oma Djebah (Delta); Ominyi N. Eze, Ebonyi (Ebonyi); Yamah Mohammed Musa (Edo); Maj. Gen. C. O. Ugwu (Enugu); and Dr. Hajara I. Salim (Gombe).

Others are Obiezu Ijeoma Chinyerem (Imo); Ali M. Magashi (Jigawa); Prof. M. A. Makarfi (Kaduna); Hamisu Umar Takalmawa (Kano); Imam Galandanci (Kano); Amina Ado Kurawa (Kano); Amb. Yahaya Lawal (Katsina); Dare Sunday Awoniyi (Kogi); Ibrahim Kayode Laaro (Kwara), Abioye Bello (Kwara); Zara Maazu Umar (Kwara); Ademola Seriki (Lagos);  Henry John Omaku (Nasarawa); Chief Sarafa Tunji Ishola (Ogun); Mrs. Nimi Akinkube (Ondo); Adejaba Bello (Osun); Adeshina Alege (Oyo); Debo Adesina (Oyo); Ms. Folakemi Akinyele (Oyo); Shehu Abdullahi Yibaikwai (Plateau); Hon. Maureen Tamuno (Rivers); Faruk Yabo (Sokoto);  Adamu M. Hassan (Taraba); Abubakar Moriki (Zamfara).

SaharaReporters, New York

