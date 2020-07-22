Senate Confirms 39 Non-career, One Career Ambassadors

The Senate on Wednesday confirmed the nomination of 39 non-career and one career ambassadors for Nigeria.



President Muhammadu Buhari had on July 1, 2020 in a letter requested the upper chamber to confirm the appointment of 41 non-career ambassadors-designate.



The confirmation of the nominees was sequel to the consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs during plenary.





The Senate, however, confirmed 39 non-career ambassadors and stood down the confirmation of the nominees from Niger and Yobe states to resolve what the committee described as a “mixup”.



Also confirmed was Suleiman Sani, a career ambassador from the Federal Capital Territory.



The nominees confirmed include Engr Umar Suleiman (Adamawa); Kelvin Peter (Adamawa); John Usanga (Akwa Ibom); Chief Elejah Onyeagba (Anambra); Abubakar D. Ibrahim Siyi (Bauchi) and Philip K. Ikurusi (Bayelsa), Hon. Tarzcor Terhemen (Benue); Paul Oga Adikwu (Benue); Al-Bishir Ibrahim Al-Hussain (Borno); Prof. Monique Ekpong (Cross River); Oma Djebah (Delta); Ominyi N. Eze, Ebonyi (Ebonyi); Yamah Mohammed Musa (Edo); Maj. Gen. C. O. Ugwu (Enugu); and Dr. Hajara I. Salim (Gombe).



Others are Obiezu Ijeoma Chinyerem (Imo); Ali M. Magashi (Jigawa); Prof. M. A. Makarfi (Kaduna); Hamisu Umar Takalmawa (Kano); Imam Galandanci (Kano); Amina Ado Kurawa (Kano); Amb. Yahaya Lawal (Katsina); Dare Sunday Awoniyi (Kogi); Ibrahim Kayode Laaro (Kwara), Abioye Bello (Kwara); Zara Maazu Umar (Kwara); Ademola Seriki (Lagos); Henry John Omaku (Nasarawa); Chief Sarafa Tunji Ishola (Ogun); Mrs. Nimi Akinkube (Ondo); Adejaba Bello (Osun); Adeshina Alege (Oyo); Debo Adesina (Oyo); Ms. Folakemi Akinyele (Oyo); Shehu Abdullahi Yibaikwai (Plateau); Hon. Maureen Tamuno (Rivers); Faruk Yabo (Sokoto); Adamu M. Hassan (Taraba); Abubakar Moriki (Zamfara).