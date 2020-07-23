Buhari Arrives Mali, Wears Face Mask For First Time

President Muhammadu Buhari alongside other West African leaders have arrived Mali in order to find a solution to the worsening political crisis in the country.

In Bamako with Buhari on Thursday are Presidents Alassane Ouattara of Ivory Coast, Macky Sall of Senegal, Mahamadou Issoufou of Niger and Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana.

The Nigerian President was sighted with a face mask for the first time since the Coronavirus outbreak across the world.

He had refrained from wearing a face mask in Nigeria while in the midst of people despite the grave risk to his health.