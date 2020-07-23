IGP Orders Probe Into Sexual Harassment Of Female Suspect In Viral Video

The policemen after taking the kidnap suspect away, faced Towobola, handcuffed her and accused her of sleeping with the alleged kidnapper.

by Saharareporters, New York Jul 23, 2020

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered an investigation into a viral video showing some police officers in Ibadan, Oyo State, harassing a 25-year-old female suspect.

The officers had gone to the home of a suspected kidnapper and armed robber to arrest him and met the lady there, who gave her name as Towobola.

The policemen after taking the kidnap suspect away, faced Towobola, handcuffed her and accused her of sleeping with the alleged kidnapper.

One of the police officers, who identified himself as Wyclef, brought out his phone and started to record the lady.

Inspector-General of Police (IG-P), Mohammed Adamu e

Wyclef is seen mocking Towobola and telling her that young ladies were fond of dating men with questionable wealth, which often lands them in trouble

He mockingly states that if he were to woo the young lady, she would not give in to his advances but would rather have sex with criminals.

The policeman subsequently asked her if she was a virgin and how many men she has slept with. 

Towobola said she was 25 and a graduate of the University of Ibadan and had just completed her National Youth Service Corps.

Reacting to the video, the IGP condemned the actions of the police officers and said they would be brought to justice.

A tweet by the police said, “The Inspector-General of Police has ordered discreet investigations into the circumstances surrounding the dehumanising treatment meted out to a female citizen in the above viral video.

“The IGP while condemning the act, has directed the commencement of comprehensive investigations aimed at unravelling the true identity of the perpetrators with a view to bringing them to justice.

“Members of the public are hereby assured that any member of the Force found culpable in the incident will be made to face appropriate sanctions.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Human Rights “Where Is The Man That Deflowered You, You Wouldn't Agree If I Woo you" -How Perverted Police Officers Molested And Harassed A Young Nigerian Lady Allegedly Caught With A Violent Criminal
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Police BREAKING: Nigeria Police Force Names New Commissioners For Bayelsa, Cross River, Ekiti, Ogun
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Italian Police Nab 19 Nigerians In Organised Crime Probe
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME I Was Assaulted By Policemen For Refusing Them Sex –Brutalised FUTA Student
0 Comments
11 Months Ago
CRIME Four Feared Killed In Eiye, Aiye Confraternities Clash
0 Comments
10 Months Ago
CRIME Lagos Police Arrest Three Men for Raping Minors
0 Comments
10 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Ngige Tackles Faleke During Probe, Says He Is At Same Level With His ‘Mentor’, Bola Tinubu
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Otoge Lagos: This Is The Lagos Held To Ransom By One Person For 21 Years -Group
Politics Otoge Lagos: This Is The Lagos Held To Ransom By One Person For 21 Years -Group
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Elections Ondo Election: Jegede Emerges PDP Candidate
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Human Rights “Where Is The Man That Deflowered You, You Wouldn't Agree If I Woo you" -How Perverted Police Officers Molested And Harassed A Young Nigerian Lady Allegedly Caught With A Violent Criminal
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Economy Nigerians Are Taking Over Our Economy, Kenyan Professor Says As Access Bank Buys Kenya's Transnational Bank
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Tradition Nnamdi Kanu Orders IPOB To Stop Attacking Yoruba
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Akpabio Denies Saying 60 Per Cent Of NDDC Contracts Given To Lawmakers
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Human Rights Forum Meets In New York, Calls For Sowore's Release, Restructuring
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Mali Buhari Arrives Mali, Wears Face Mask For First Time
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption BREAKING: Senate Asks Buhari To Sack NDDC Interim Management Committee
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: House Of Representatives To Sue Akpabio For Comment On Lawmakers Receiving Majority Contracts From NDDC
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics I Don't Think Nigerian Military Has Capacity To Be Accountable—Campbell, Former US Ambassador To Nigeria
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad