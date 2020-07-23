IGP Orders Probe Into Sexual Harassment Of Female Suspect In Viral Video

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered an investigation into a viral video showing some police officers in Ibadan, Oyo State, harassing a 25-year-old female suspect.

The officers had gone to the home of a suspected kidnapper and armed robber to arrest him and met the lady there, who gave her name as Towobola.

The policemen after taking the kidnap suspect away, faced Towobola, handcuffed her and accused her of sleeping with the alleged kidnapper.

One of the police officers, who identified himself as Wyclef, brought out his phone and started to record the lady.

Inspector-General of Police (IG-P), Mohammed Adamu e

Wyclef is seen mocking Towobola and telling her that young ladies were fond of dating men with questionable wealth, which often lands them in trouble

He mockingly states that if he were to woo the young lady, she would not give in to his advances but would rather have sex with criminals.

The policeman subsequently asked her if she was a virgin and how many men she has slept with.

Towobola said she was 25 and a graduate of the University of Ibadan and had just completed her National Youth Service Corps.

Reacting to the video, the IGP condemned the actions of the police officers and said they would be brought to justice.

A tweet by the police said, “The Inspector-General of Police has ordered discreet investigations into the circumstances surrounding the dehumanising treatment meted out to a female citizen in the above viral video.

“The IGP while condemning the act, has directed the commencement of comprehensive investigations aimed at unravelling the true identity of the perpetrators with a view to bringing them to justice.

“Members of the public are hereby assured that any member of the Force found culpable in the incident will be made to face appropriate sanctions.”