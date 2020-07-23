Ondo Election: Jegede Emerges PDP Candidate

A former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Ondo State, Mr Eyitayo Jegede, has been elected the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the October 10 governorship election.

Jegede defeated other contestants having polled 888 votes while the deputy governor of the state, Mr Agboola Ajayi, polled 657 votes.

The PDP National Vice Chairman of the party, Dr Eddy Olafeso, came third, scoring 175 votes.

In other results, Dr Bode Ayorinde scored 95 votes, Mr Banji Okunomo polled 90, Senator Boluwaji Kunlere scored 33, Mr Sola Ebiseni scored 29 votes, and Godday Erewa polled 13 votes, Punch reports.

The election was keenly contested among the eight aspirants of the party.

No fewer than 2,111, delegates from the 18 local government areas of the state, participated in the election.

