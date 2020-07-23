"Our Personnel Are Well Mannered"—DSS Denies Assault On Airport Worker​

The Department of State Service has denied the claim by the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria that its Head of Formation at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja breached protocol and assaulted an aviation security personnel.

The DSS in a statement by its Spokesperson, Peter Afunanya, said no staff of the Service fought or engaged in any acts inimical to public safety at the airport under reference.

SaharaReporters had reported the tweets posted by FAAN where it revealed how the Head of Department of State Service at the Airport Abuja, Mr Safiyanu Abba, deliberately obstructed the security process and slapped an officer of Aviation Security (AVSEC).

The statement added that in line with its statutory duties, the Service recognised the airports as one of the country's most valuable assets and has remained at the forefront of protecting them and other critical ones.

The statement read, "The attention of the Department of State Services has been drawn to the official release by FAAN that the DSS Head of Formation assaulted its staff at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

"FAAN also accused him of breaching security protocol at the airport. So far, it has not been established that any FAAN staff was assaulted. See Also News DSS Official Slaps Airport Security In Abuja Who Tried To Search Passenger

"DSS personnel are well mannered and could not have slapped or fought a worker of another agency. The news, as reported by sections of the media, has left an impression that is not factual and should, therefore, be disregarded.

"For the record, no DSS staff fought or engaged in any acts prejudicial to discipline or inimical to public safety at the airport under reference.

"In line with its statutory duties, the Service recognises the Airports as one of the country's most valuable assets and has remained at the forefront of protecting them and other critical ones. It takes its security seriously and cannot breach it.

"As a strategic partner, the Service holds FAAN and its staff in good esteem. Both agencies have, over time, enjoyed a robust working relationship in the areas of training and exchange programmes.

"For these reasons, the DSS will not join issues with it. It is believed that there are other avenues than the social media to resolve any misunderstanding among the staff of two agencies that have had a long history of the unity of purpose in the execution of their mandates."