BlackLivesMatter: Federal Police Fire Teargas At Protesters As Demonstrations Enter Day 56 In Portland

There was a clash between protesters and police in Portland on Friday as the #BlackLivesMatter entered day 56.

The federal agents fired tear gas canisters at the protesters as they gathered at midnight, Reuters reported.

Federal law enforcement officers fire at protesters and form a line on a public street during a demonstration against police violence and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, U.S., July 24, 2020

The protesters said they were hit with projectiles and lasers as the federal agents pushed them back up a block from the federal courthouse.

Journalists were also not spared from the attack.

Federal agents fire tear gas again at Portland protesters

Security forces have frequently tear-gassed and clubbed demonstrators during the unrest.

The U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday it would investigate the use of force by federal agents in Portland after another night of unrest in which Mayor Ted Wheeler was tear-gassed.

Earlier on Thursday, a federal judge issued a temporary restraining order barring federal law enforcement from using force against journalists and legal observers at the Portland protests.