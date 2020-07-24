Edo Governor, Obaseki, To Begin Re-election Campaign On Saturday

Governor of Edo State, Mr Godwin Obaseki, will on Saturday begin his campaign for re-election into office.

Special Adviser to Governor Obaseki on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr Crusoe Osagie, disclosed in a statement that the campaign will commence by 10:00am at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, the state capital.

He said the event would be conducted in line with the Coronavirus protocols outlined by the Nigerian Government.

Godwin Obaseki

The statement reads, “Governor Obaseki has performed excellently.

"His campaigns will be showcasing excellent governance and unmatched leadership positives.

"The acceptance is resounding and deafening and come September 19, 2020 the governor will be re-elected for a second term in office to consolidate on his people-oriented projects and reforms.”

Obaseki defected from the All Progressives Congress to the PDP earlier in June after falling out with the party's former National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, whom he succeeded as governor.

The two men became adversaries over the tussle to control political affairs in the state.

Obaseki comes up against several notable candidates including Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the APC during the September 19 governorship election.