Ondo 2020: Social Democratic Party Picks Alhaji Saliu As Governorship Candidate

Saliu emerged victorious after an indirect primary election was conducted by the party on Thursday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 24, 2020

The Social Democratic Party has chosen Alhaji Adekunle Saliu as its flag bearer for the October 10, 2020, Ondo State governorship election.

The 360 delegates of the party all queued behind Saliu to contest in the election.

Adekunle Saliu Vanguard

Speaking after the primary, Saliu expressed gratitude to the party and other aspirants.

He pledged to lead the party to victory and also assured of running a human development based government if elected.

He said, "After getting elected by the grace of God, serious efforts will be geared towards making the party very stable and I will also address the issue of members that have cultivated the habit of selling out SDP during elections.

"We are also very happy that the dissolution of the State Working Committee of our party has been declared an act of nullity today by Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of Abuja Federal High Court.

"We are all at peace that our own group has been officially recognized as the authentic faction of SDP with today's court declaration that the status quo should remain.

"I cannot but appreciate Hon. Tajudeen Adefisoye for saving our party from being deregistered by INEC. There wouldn't have been any SDP today if not for the heroic victory of Hon. Adefisoye to represent Idanre/Ifedore Federal Constituency."

 

SaharaReporters, New York

