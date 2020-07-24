UPDATE: Police Arrest Four Personnel Involved In Harassment Of Lady In Viral Video

The Nigeria Police Force said it had arrested all four of its officers involved in the harassment and molestation of a lady found at a scene of an arrest.

Some officials of the force had gone from Lagos to Ibadan, Oyo State, to arrest a suspected criminal when a lady identified as Towobola was met at the scene.

The officers harassed her by asking her vulgar and sensual questions.

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, condemned the act of the officers and ordered a discreet investigation into the circumstances surrounding the dehumanising treatment of the lady.

The police said following an investigation, three of its officers and one civilian accomplice, who participated in the unprofessional act, were identified, while two had been arrested.

In an update on the case today (Friday), the police said the other two persons involved had been arrested.

"The Nigeria Police have arrested the remaining two persons involved in the dehumanizing treatment of a female citizen in a viral video making the rounds since Wednesday, 22nd July, 2020, bringing the total number of persons now in police custody to four.

"The two additional persons arrested are CPL Aiyedun Akeem and one Ope Owoeye -- the civilian accomplice popularly known as ‘Wyclef’. Recall that ASP Tijani Olatunji and Inspr Gboyega were earlier arrested for their involvement in the case," the police disclosed via its official Twitter handle.

The police said investigation was still ongoing after which the internal disciplinary procedures will commence for the officers.

The police also stated that police detectives from the State CID, Panti, Yaba, Lagos, have established contact with the victim with assurances that justice will be done.