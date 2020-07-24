UPDATE: Police Arrest Four Personnel Involved In Harassment Of Lady In Viral Video

The police said following an investigation, three of its officers and one civilian accomplice, who participated in the unprofessional act, were identified, while two had been arrested.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 24, 2020

The Nigeria Police Force said it had arrested all four of its officers involved in the harassment and molestation of a lady found at a scene of an arrest.

Some officials of the force had gone from Lagos to Ibadan, Oyo State, to arrest a suspected criminal when a lady identified as Towobola was met at the scene.

The officers harassed her by asking her vulgar and sensual questions.

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, condemned the act of the officers and ordered a discreet investigation into the circumstances surrounding the dehumanising treatment of the lady.

The police said following an investigation, three of its officers and one civilian accomplice, who participated in the unprofessional act, were identified, while two had been arrested.

In an update on the case today (Friday), the police said the other two persons involved had been arrested.

"The Nigeria Police have arrested the remaining two persons involved in the dehumanizing treatment of a female citizen in a viral video making the rounds since Wednesday, 22nd July, 2020, bringing the total number of persons now in police custody to four.

"The two additional persons arrested are CPL Aiyedun Akeem and one Ope Owoeye -- the civilian accomplice popularly known as ‘Wyclef’. Recall that ASP Tijani Olatunji and Inspr Gboyega were earlier arrested for their involvement in the case," the police disclosed via its official Twitter handle.

The police said investigation was still ongoing after which the internal disciplinary procedures will commence for the officers.

The police also stated that police detectives from the State CID, Panti, Yaba, Lagos, have established contact with the victim with assurances that justice will be done.

 Perverted Police Officers Molest And Harass Lady Allegedly Caught With A Violent Criminal WATCH VIDEO

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Police Police Arrest Two Officials Involved In Harassment Of Lady In Viral Video
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Councillor, Police Inspector, Three Others Kidnapped In Adamawa State
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Human Rights One Person Killed, Many Injured As Police Invade Lagos Community Over Land Dispute
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Police Disrupt FCT Mobile Court Sitting With Gunshots Over Arresting Of Colleague
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights “Where Is The Man That Deflowered You, You Wouldn't Agree If I Woo you" -How Perverted Police Officers Molested And Harassed A Young Nigerian Lady Allegedly Caught With A Violent Criminal
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police IGP Orders Probe Into Sexual Harassment Of Female Suspect In Viral Video
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Former House Of Reps Speaker, Dogara, Returns To APC
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Otoge Lagos: This Is The Lagos Held To Ransom By One Person For 21 Years -Group
Politics Otoge Lagos: This Is The Lagos Held To Ransom By One Person For 21 Years -Group
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM UNDATED: Naked Kaduna Women Protest Against Governor El-Rufai Over Rising Insecurity, Endless Killings
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH We Spend N1m Daily On Each COVID-19 Patient With Severe Illness —Lagos Government
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Police Arrest Two Officials Involved In Harassment Of Lady In Viral Video
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Tradition Nnamdi Kanu Orders IPOB To Stop Attacking Yoruba
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Police Clear Nigerian Musician, D'Banj, Of Rape As Accuser Withdraws Petition
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Military Court Declares Army's Operation Positive Identification Illegal
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Councillor, Police Inspector, Three Others Kidnapped In Adamawa State
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insurgency US Condemns Execution Of Aid Workers by Boko Haram
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Education INVESTIGATION: Curbing Examination Malpractice The JAMB Way (Part 2)
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics We Will Ensure Just, Fair Deal For All Parts Of Nigeria –Senate President
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad