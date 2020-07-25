Eight Kidnappers, One Firearm Supplier Apprehended At Nigerian/Cameroon Border

Eight kidnappers and their firearm supplier have been apprehended by Cameroonian authorities at a border post with Nigeria, SaharaReporters can confirm.

This comes two weeks after series of joint security meetings by Nigerian and Cameroonian security operatives over banditry and kidnappings around border communities.

Those arrested include Umaru Shehu, Isyaku Dauda, Hammadu Yusuf, Beto Yusuf, Mohammed Abubakar, Mohammed Jao, Adamu Jaunga and Mohammed Ali.

Chairman of Maiha Local Government Area of Adamawa State, Dr Idi Aminu, confirmed to our correspondent that the eight were arrested near the border with Cameroon.

He said, "One of them was first arrested and it led to the arrest of others who all confessed to have perpetrated kidnappings of many people in the state.

“The dealer who supplies arms and ammunition to them is from Song Local Government and he is popularly known as chairman.