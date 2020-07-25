Nigerian Resident Doctors To Embark On Strike Action Over Government's Failure To Address Welfare Concerns

The National Association of Resident Doctors has threatened to embark on a fresh strike action to force the Nigerian Government to meet their demands.

The resident doctors gave government three weeks ultimatum to either meet its demand or they would embark on strike.

The ultimatum will elapse on August 17, 2020.

President of NARD, Dr Aliyu Sokomba, said this while speaking of with journalists after the end of a virtual National Executive Council meeting where the decision was reached.

He said, “NEC resolved to extend the suspension of our strike action by three weeks to give the government time to address our demands, failure of which will leave us with no choice other than to resume the suspended strike on Monday, August 17, 2020.”

Part of the demands of the resident doctors is the payment of COVID-19 hazard allowance, provision of personal protective equipment, inclusion of the Medical Residency Training funding in the revised 2020 budget, salary shortfall for 2014-2016.

The doctors are also demanding for procurement of group life insurance for health workers, COVID-19 inducement hazard allowance reinstatement of disengaged resident doctors at Jos University Teaching Hospital.

The resident doctors had on June 22 suspended an indefinite strike action after one week.

The strike was suspended after intervention by Nigerian Governors Forum.