Ondo AAC Holds Governorship Primary Election To Pick Candidate

The African Action Congress will today hold its governorship primary election in Ondo to pick its candidate for the exercise in the state.

The election is to take place at the International Event and Cultural Centre, DOME, Akure, the state capital.

Three aspirants including Adekunle Adeleye, Adekunle Ajayi and Olumide Akinsanimi are contesting for the AAC's ticket ahead of the main governorship election on October 10, 2020.

SaharaReporters gathered that no fewer than 115 delegates, who are members of the party, would be voting in the election.

The delegates are drawn from the 18 local government areas of the state.

The 12-member National Electoral Committee headed by Mr Gabriel Adelaja will be overseeing the conduct of the exercise.

Ondo State AAC Chairman, Alex Adeniyi, said the party had made arrangements to ensure the exercise was conducted in line with the COVID-19 rules.