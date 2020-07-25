Rainstorm Kills Seven Persons, Destroys Several Houses In Niger State

The incident, which occurred on Friday, destroyed several structures while farmers lost several farmlands and animals to the natural disaster.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 25, 2020

No fewer than seven persons have been confirmed dead and others injured following a rainstorm at Rafin Sanyi area of Suleja Local Government Area of Niger State.

The incident, which occurred on Friday, destroyed several structures while farmers lost several farmlands and animals to the natural disaster.

Chairman of Suleja LGA, Abdullahi Maje, who confirmed the incident to journalists in Minna, the state capital, said the downpour began at 9:30pm when most residents were asleep.

TheSun

He said, “We have already deposited seven corpses at Sabon Wuse General Hospital morgue and are searching for several others that are missing.

“Several houses had also partially collapsed in the area, while trees fell on roads and vehicles in different parts of Rafin Sanyi.

“The roof of several buildings, supermarkets, kiosks, and public buildings were also blown off by the rainstorm.”

