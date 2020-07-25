Troops Kill Bandits, Terrorists In Different Encounters In North –DHQ

Troops of Operation Sahel Sanity in Shimfida village of Jibia LGA of Katsina State neutralised 17 armed bandits within the week under review. Troops also arrested eight bandits in Sokoto, Katsina and Zamfara states.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 25, 2020

Troops of the Nigerian Army in different theatres of operation across Northeast, Northwest and Northcentral have eliminated several terrorists and bandits in the last one week.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche disclosed this at a news conference on the operations of the Armed Forces of Nigeria from July 17 to July 23 on Friday in Abuja.

In the North-west zone, Enenche said the troops of Operation Hadarin Daji and Sahel Sanity have continued with the aggressive clearance operation against the armed bandits.

He said that troops of Operation Sahel Sanity in Shimfida village of Jibia LGA of Katsina State neutralised 17 armed bandits within the week under review, News Agency of Nigeria reports.

According to him, troops recovered five AK 47 rifles and 152 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition during the operation, adding that the soldiers suffered three casualties.

He said that the Air Component of Operation, Hadarin Daji, had on July 20 neutralised several armed bandits in Kagara Forest of Zamfara after receipt of credible intelligence.

“Also, within the week under review, troops of Operation Sahel Sanity arrested eight bandits in Sokoto, Katsina and Zamfara states.

“In the North-Central zone, troops conducted several ambushes, raids, and clearance and air operations at various locations which resulted in significant successes for the period under review.

“Notably, troops of Sectors 2 and 4 of Operation Whirl Stroke, on July 16, carried out a raid operation on a suspected kidnappers’ hideout at Tomayin village in Logo Local Government Area of Benue State.

“Troops had contact with the bandits and neutralised the ring leader, one Zwa Ikyegh, while others escaped with various degrees of gunshots wounds.

“Troops also rescued 32 kidnapped victims, some of whom had been in captivity for over a month.

“Accordingly, all the rescued kidnapped victims were reunited with their families in different communities in Logo,” he said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Boko Haram Shekau Told Us Nigerian Government Insincere –Ex-Boko Haram Fighters
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insurgency Shehu Sani Slams Nigerian Government Over Failure To Curb Killings In Southern Kaduna
0 Comments
17 Minutes Ago
Boko Haram BREAKING: 601 Repentant Boko Haram Terrorists Graduate In Gombe, Reintegrated To Communities
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insurgency Again, Fulani Herdsmen Attack Southern Kaduna Village, Kill Six People, Many Declared Missing
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM UNDATED: Naked Kaduna Women Protest Against Governor El-Rufai Over Rising Insecurity, Endless Killings
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Executes Four Aid Workers, Security Guard Abducted In Borno
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Police UPDATE: Police Arrest Four Personnel Involved In Harassment Of Lady In Viral Video
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
News Father Of Kwara State Governor Is Dead
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Former House Of Reps Speaker, Dogara, Returns To APC
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Corruption During Lockdown, NDDC Paid Staff N655m For Training, Foreign Trips That Were Not Attended–Report
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Shekau Told Us Nigerian Government Insincere –Ex-Boko Haram Fighters
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Tradition Nnamdi Kanu Orders IPOB To Stop Attacking Yoruba
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Corruption Ex-Nigerian Minister, Diezani, Must Face N17.6bn Money Laundering Charges –Court
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Travel NCAA Approves Restart Plans For Jos, Benin Airports
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Police Police Arrest Two Officials Involved In Harassment Of Lady In Viral Video
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Eight Kidnappers, One Firearm Supplier Apprehended At Nigerian/Cameroon Border
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Military Court Declares Army's Operation Positive Identification Illegal
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Presidency Replies PDP, Says Buhari Will Not Resign
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad