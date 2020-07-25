Troops Kill Bandits, Terrorists In Different Encounters In North –DHQ

Troops of the Nigerian Army in different theatres of operation across Northeast, Northwest and Northcentral have eliminated several terrorists and bandits in the last one week.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche disclosed this at a news conference on the operations of the Armed Forces of Nigeria from July 17 to July 23 on Friday in Abuja.

In the North-west zone, Enenche said the troops of Operation Hadarin Daji and Sahel Sanity have continued with the aggressive clearance operation against the armed bandits.

He said that troops of Operation Sahel Sanity in Shimfida village of Jibia LGA of Katsina State neutralised 17 armed bandits within the week under review, News Agency of Nigeria reports.

According to him, troops recovered five AK 47 rifles and 152 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition during the operation, adding that the soldiers suffered three casualties.

He said that the Air Component of Operation, Hadarin Daji, had on July 20 neutralised several armed bandits in Kagara Forest of Zamfara after receipt of credible intelligence.

“Also, within the week under review, troops of Operation Sahel Sanity arrested eight bandits in Sokoto, Katsina and Zamfara states.

“In the North-Central zone, troops conducted several ambushes, raids, and clearance and air operations at various locations which resulted in significant successes for the period under review.

“Notably, troops of Sectors 2 and 4 of Operation Whirl Stroke, on July 16, carried out a raid operation on a suspected kidnappers’ hideout at Tomayin village in Logo Local Government Area of Benue State.

“Troops had contact with the bandits and neutralised the ring leader, one Zwa Ikyegh, while others escaped with various degrees of gunshots wounds.

“Troops also rescued 32 kidnapped victims, some of whom had been in captivity for over a month.

“Accordingly, all the rescued kidnapped victims were reunited with their families in different communities in Logo,” he said.