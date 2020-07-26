Indian Police Nab Four Nigerians, Two Indians For Online Fraud

After receiving a complaint of online fraud in which a victim was allegedly cheated of Rs 35,500 on July 23, a police team was constituted to arrest the fraudsters.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 26, 2020

Indian police in Haryana Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested seven people, including five Nigerian nationals, for their alleged role in online fraud in Faridabad district.

The police said the seven people arrested included four Nigerian nationals and one Liberian.

An official spokesperson of Haryana Police said the fraudsters used to befriend people by creating Facebook profiles in the name of a foreigner girl, Republicworld.com reports.

They used to lure people by offering expensive imported gifts like gold jewellery, mobile phones, police said.

The fraudsters allegedly used to convince people that the gift parcels coming from abroad need clearances from custom, excise and other taxes. For this, they ask victims to deposit a certain amount to a particular bank account.

The accused were identified as Williams Michael(Liberian), Promise Ebere Okoli, Halimat Mohammed, Okeke Nnabugo, Kenechukwu Okonta, all Nigerian nationals as well as Anurag and Nishant of Ballabhgarh.

Police recovered two passports of different countries from Michael and Okoli. All five nationals were reportedly living in a house in Faridabad.

Both the accused, Anurag and Nishant, had provided bank account numbers to the Nigerians for getting money, police said.

All were produced before a court, which remanded them in custody for intensive interrogation.

