Military Air Raid Overruns Bandits’ Camp In Zamfara – DHQ

The coordinator added that the bandits moved along with logistics, including motorcycles and hundreds of rustled livestock to the location.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 26, 2020

The Defence Headquarters says the Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji has overrun a bandits’ camp, headed by one of their leaders, known as “Dangote” in the Doumborou Forest of Zamfara.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

Enenche said the air interdiction missions, which were conducted on Thursday, also resulted in the killing of several armed bandits.

He said the operation was based on intelligence that revealed the relocation of the bandits in the new camp, around a rocky high ground within the forest.

The coordinator added that the bandits moved along with logistics, including motorcycles and hundreds of rustled livestock to the location.

He said the Air Component dispatched an enhanced force package of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), fighter jets and helicopter gunships to attack the location.

“The attack aircraft engaged the target area, scoring accurate hits and taking out some of the bandits.

“Many others, who were seen trying to flee the location in disarray, were mopped-up in follow-on attacks.

“The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, commended the Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji, for their professionalism.

“He urged them to remain resolute in the conduct of airstrikes, while continuing to provide close air support for ongoing ground operations, to eradicate all armed bandits.

“This is geared towards accomplishing directives of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), to restore normalcy in the North West and North Central zones of the country,” Enenche said in the statement.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Military Nigeria's Military Chiefs Got N238bn For Weapons, Others In Two Years Despite Rising Insecurity In Country
0 Comments
47 Minutes Ago
Military Nigerian General Urges Soldiers Not To Dent Image Of Country's Army
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Military Military, SSS Capture Top Boko Haram ‘Commanders’ In Kaduna
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Opinion Nigerian Soldiers’ Revolt At 7 Div: Jonathan And A Battered Espirit d’ Corp By Ifeanyi Izeze
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Opinion Jonathan’s Political Capital By Ola’ Idowu
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Military More Attacks in Lamu, Kenya Despite Police Claims of Success
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Edo 2020: Governor Obaseki's Re-election Bid Divides Esan Indigenes, Stakeholders Call For Unity
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Insurgency Again, Fulani Herdsmen Attack Southern Kaduna Village, Kill Pastor, Nine Others
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Travel I Fully Support Federal Government’s Decision To Increase Abuja-Kaduna Train Fares-- El-Rufai
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Adeleye Wins AAC Governorship Primary Election In Ondo
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Resident Doctors To Embark On Strike Action Over Government's Failure To Address Welfare Concerns
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME Indian Police Nab Four Nigerians, Two Indians For Online Fraud
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Shekau Told Us Nigerian Government Insincere –Ex-Boko Haram Fighters
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education COVID-19: Stranded Nigerian Students, Job Seekers In Saudi Arabia, UAE Lament Boredom, Huge Evacuation Cost
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion The Insensitivity And Hasty Integration Of "Repentant" Boko Haram Criminals, By Adeola Soetan
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Government Has Abandoned Us, Stranded NIMASA Cadets In Philippines Cry Out
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Former House Of Reps Speaker, Dogara, Returns To APC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Shehu Sani Slams Nigerian Government Over Failure To Curb Killings In Southern Kaduna
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad