NHRC Urges Police, Other Security Agencies To Curb Southern Kaduna Killings

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 26, 2020

The National Human Rights Commission has called on law enforcement agencies to work harder to bring perpetrators of  incessant killings and wanton destruction of properties in various communities in Southern Kaduna to book. 

Executive Secretary of the commission, Tony Ojukwu, made the call while reacting to the killings in Southern Kaduna.

He said the primary duty of government and its agencies was to protect lives and properties of citizens and those of other nationals residing in the country as enshrined in the 1999 constitution.

Tony Ojukwu

Ojukwu stated that the alleged invasion of Gora Gan Village in Zango-Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State, which resulted in the killing of no fewer than 10 persons including a seven-year-old boy and the village head, was annoying and devastating. 

He also lamented a similar incident in Kakun Daji Village in Kaura Local Government of Kaduna State where 21 people were allegedly murdered by yet to be identified gunmen. 
 
He said, "Most of these criminal elements are citizens and they live amongst the people in various towns and communities. 

"Accordingly, state and local government policing will surely rid the society of criminals who unfortunately pose a serious challenge to the protection of human rights over the years." 

SaharaReporters, New York

