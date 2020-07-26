Nigerian Government Has Abandoned Us, Stranded NIMASA Cadets In Philippines Cry Out

One of the cadets told SaharaReporters that they had been subjected to unfair and inhuman treatment by NIMASA for the past three months.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 26, 2020

Some cadets of the Nigerian Seafarers Development Programme, who were sponsored by the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency in Philippines, are stranded in the country because of an alleged lack of funding from the commission.

He said that life for them in Philippines had been compounded by the Coronavirus pandemic and asked President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene in their matter.

He said, “For the past three months, we have been trying to reach our sponsors NIMASA over the payment of our allowances, accommodation and visa extension fees but they keep telling us that they are waiting for approval for the fund to be released.

“Most of the cadet have been evicted from their homes, no money for visa extension. 

"We have now become beggars in a foreign land and feed from Nigerian community in the Philippines. 

"Something should be done by the President urgently before things degenerate more than this.”

