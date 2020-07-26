Ondo People Will Resist Election Riggers, Says PDP Governorship Candidate, Jegede

Ahead of the October 10, 2020 governorship election in Ondo State, Eyitayo Jegede, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, has warned those planning to rig the election to steer clear of the state.

Jegede, who said the people of the state had learnt some lessons from the 2016 governorship election, explained that they were ready to resist any attempt to manipulate the exercise this time around.

The PDP governorship candidate, who spoke at the weekend on a radio programme aired on Crest FM, Akure, said those planning to rig the election were enemies of the state and its people.

Recall that on July 6, the immediate past Secretary to the State Government, Ifedayo Abegunde, resigned from the government of the All Progressives Congress led by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu in protest over some unresolved issues.

Shortly after resigning his appointment, Mr Abegunde revealed that the APC rigged its way to power in the state in the 2016 election.

Speaking during the radio programme, Jegede said, "Ondo State is not a conquered people or territory; so if you are coming to the state to rig, stop at the boundary because our people are ready to resist all forms of intimidation.

"This is because our people have learnt from that experience and are now on their toes to resist any attempt by anybody to subvert their will.

"I have known Abegunde for a long time. He said the truth when he said Akeredolu did not win the 2016 election and that it was rigged for him."

While lamenting the hardship people were going through in the state under the current APC government, Jegede said Ondo State had never had it bad in terms of governance and service delivery to the people.

He promised to revisit the outrageous increment of tuition being paid in all public tertiary institutions in the state.