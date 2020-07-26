Police Arrest 26-year-old Man For Defiling Four-year-old Girl In Adamawa

The police have confirmed the arrest and detention of one Pwadimadi Zeham, 26, for defiling a four-year old girl in Adamawa State.

Spokesperson for the police in the state, DSP Suleiman Nguroje, told SaharaReporters that Zeham, who was arrested in Numan town where he committed the crime, had on Thursday had carnal knowledge of the little girl.

He said, "The Adamawa State Police Command wishes to inform the public that it's fight against sexual violence against women and children is extended to Numan Federation.

"Detectives attached to Numan Division have arrested one Pwadimadi Zeham, 26, a resident of Mbulawa ward, Numan Local Government Area, for raping a four-year-old girl.



"The suspect, who happened to be a close neighbour to the victim, took her into his room on July 23 and had carnal knowledge of her.

"The mother, upon noticing the unusual behaviour of her little baby, closely monitored and observed sperm in her private part, hence she reported.

"The victim is now undergoing medical screening while the suspect is taken into custody for investigation and prosecution."

This comes one week after two minors were raped in the state, the first being a nine-year-old, who was defiled by her step-father; and the second an underage girl with special needs.