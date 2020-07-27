Buratai Dines With Wounded Troops In Kaduna Hospital

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has visited the wounded soldiers receiving treatment at the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital Kaduna.

The COAS also served the soldiers sumptuous meals.

Buratai said the visit was part of his effort to encourage the personnel who were wounded while fighting in various theatres of operation in the North East and North West.

He said his decision to visit the wounded troops was borne out of the recognition of their efforts in tackling the menace of insurgency and in defence of their fatherland.

He added that the troops had also exhibited the true spirit of professional soldiers, adding that they had made a significant impact in defence of their country.

Buratai also stated that the welfare of personnel both on the field and barracks remained paramount to the Nigerian army under his leadership, assuring that all issues affecting their health and wellbeing would be addressed.

The News Agency of Nigeria quoted him to have said, "I am delighted to see you, having met some of you on the field and due to your courage, determination and loyalty, you were there ready to sacrifice, and you were wounded, but you are here in a very high mood.

"This is the true spirit of a gallant and professional soldier, and I am very proud of you all.

"I am delighted that you made the impact that several of our colleagues and indeed Nigerians are now living in peace though relative, but I assure you that it is much better now than it was five or four years back.

"I have been thoroughly briefed on some of your challenges, especially about the follow-up treatment of some of you abroad as well as the need for recreational facilities here.

"I assure you that all these will be addressed very soon," he said.

The COAS also promised to arrange special programmes for the recuperating troops in the form of skill acquisition while recuperating until they are fit to rejoin active military operations.