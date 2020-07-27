Inspector-General Of Police, Adamu, Orders Enforcement Of Curfew In Southern Kaduna

Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has directed Kaduna State Commissioner of Police, Umar Muri, to ensure full enforcement of the curfew imposed by the state government on Southern Kaduna owing to recent killings and violence in the area.

Over 40 persons were reported to have been killed in the region over the weekend.

A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba, on Monday said, “The CP is to personally coordinate the operations of the Intervention Squad in carrying out collective and holistic tasks of ensuring peace and safety in the communities.

IGP Mohammed Adamu

“The squad comprises the Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU), Police Special Forces, Detectives/Intelligence Operatives as well as personnel of the Kaduna State Police Command, the military and other security agencies.

“The IGP commiserates with the people of Kaduna State, particularly those who have lost their loved ones and property as a result of the crises.

“He assures that the Force will do everything within its powers and means to ensure that peace is restored in the affected areas.

“Meanwhile, the IGP enjoins the people of Kaduna State to cooperate with the police, the military and other law enforcement agencies as they carry out the full enforcement of the curfew amongst other measures directed at ensuring their safety.

“He however warns troublemakers in the state to desist forthwith from acts of violence and lawlessness.”