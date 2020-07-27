Lawyer Debunks Rumour That Student Detained Over Goodluck Jonathan's Parody Twitter Account Had Been Released

Human rights lawyer, Tope Akinyode, has debunked a rumour making the rounds that Babatunde Olusola, an orphan and final year student of Chemical Engineering at the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, Oyo State, who was arrested for creating a parody Twitter account of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan had been released.

SaharaReporters had earlier published how Olusola had remained in detention at the Nigeria Police Force Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (FCIID), Abuja, weeks after court granted him bail.

His bail process had been completed except that his surety was yet to be verified by government officials after more than one week.

Police operatives at the FCIID barred his lawyers from visiting him last week, leaving the detained student practically incommunicado.

Describing the report of Olusola's release as untrue, Akinyode said he was in touch with the student's family and IPO and was reliably informed that the student was still in detention.

Akinyode said, "Sola told me that the IGP doesn't know the meaning of parody account. He explained to the IGP that the account was just for comic relief and that everyone knows the account does not belong to Jonathan because he gave the disclaimer.

"Sola also told me that his IPO, Sergeant Lasisi, who frequently visits him in detention, always recorded their conversation. Sola said Sergeant Lasisi once threatened him that he would have been dead if the IGP hears the recording of their conversation of where he said the IGP doesn't know the meaning of parody account."

Jonathan on whose instruction Olusola was arrested, is in Mali on a peace mission.