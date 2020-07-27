Lawyer Debunks Rumour That Student Detained Over Goodluck Jonathan's Parody Twitter Account Had Been Released

His bail process had been completed except that his surety was yet to be verified by government officials after more than one week. Police operatives at the FCIID barred his lawyers from visiting him last week, leaving the detained student practically incommunicado.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 27, 2020

Human rights lawyer, Tope Akinyode, has debunked a rumour making the rounds that Babatunde Olusola, an orphan and final year student of Chemical Engineering at the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, Oyo State, who was arrested for creating a parody Twitter account of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan had been released. 

SaharaReporters had earlier published how Olusola had remained in detention at the Nigeria Police Force Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (FCIID), Abuja, weeks after court granted him bail.

His bail process had been completed except that his surety was yet to be verified by government officials after more than one week.

Police operatives at the FCIID barred his lawyers from visiting him last week, leaving the detained student practically incommunicado.

See Also Human Rights Student Detained On Orders Of Ex-President Jonathan For Creating Parody Twitter Account Denied Access To Lawyer After Coronavirus Report 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

 

 

Describing the report of Olusola's release as untrue, Akinyode said he was in touch with the student's family and IPO and was reliably informed that the student was still in detention. 

Akinyode said, "Sola told me that the IGP doesn't know the meaning of parody account. He explained to the IGP that the account was just for comic relief and that everyone knows the account does not belong to Jonathan because he gave the disclaimer.

"Sola also told me that his IPO, Sergeant Lasisi, who frequently visits him in detention, always recorded their conversation. Sola said Sergeant Lasisi once threatened him that he would have been dead if the IGP hears the recording of their conversation of where he said the IGP doesn't know the meaning of parody account."

Jonathan on whose instruction Olusola was arrested, is in Mali on a peace mission. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Human Rights Nigerian Woman Trafficked To Oman Locked Up, Prevented From Returning Home Despite Health Complications
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Orders Army To Allow Lance Corporal Martins See Wife, Lawyer And Relatives
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Army Dragged To Court Over Illegal Arrest, Detention Of Lance Corporal Martins And Wife
0 Comments
3 Weeks Ago
CRIME Mobil Petrol Station Attendants In Akure Beat Woman To A Pulp For ‘Parking Without Permission’
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Environment No Street Or Highway Named After Saro-Wiwa But The Criminals Who Killed Him Are Living Well —SaharaReporters Publisher, Sowore
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Human Rights Ogoni Human Rights Victims Seek Corporate Accountability in US Supreme Court
0 Comments
8 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Akpabio Names Lawmakers On NDDC Contracts' List
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Sports Former Nigeria International Dies After Fall From His Apartment In New York
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News Iyaloja-General Of Ondo State Is Dead
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Corruption In PDP Made Me Rejoin APC, Former House Of Reps Speaker, Dogara, Says
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Military Yoruba Elders Condemn Court Martial Of Major General Olusegun Adeniyi Over Comments On Boko Haram War
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Soldiers In Borno Lament Poor Feeding By Government, Accuse Commanding Officer Of Embezzlement Of Funds
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics I Sold Bad Product To Edo People In 2016 – Oshiomhole
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Borno: 10 Soldiers Killed In Fresh Boko Haram Ambush
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: No Record Of Lagos Assembly Speaker, Obasa, As A Lawyer In Our Registry, Supreme Court Reveals
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Travel 14 Airports Now Open To Domestic Flights
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics COVID-19: AAC Condemns Lockdown Of Ogun State During Weekends
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Nigerians Dominate List Of Africans In Indian Prison, Report Shows, As Racism And Constant Abuse By Prison Officials Thrive
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad