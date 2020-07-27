Nigerian Government Meets With Resident Doctors Over Fresh Strike Notice

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 27, 2020

The Nigerian Government has initiated a negotiation meeting with the National Association of Resident Doctors to address its concerns and demands.

SaharaReporters had reported that the resident doctors threatened to embark on a fresh strike action to force the government to meet their demands.

File Photo

The ultimatum will elapse on August 17, 2020.

The meeting, which started on Monday, had in attendance Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, and the leadership of the resident doctors led by its President, Dr Sokumba Aliyu.

At the end of the meeting, Ngige said the government through the Federal Ministry of Health and the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation will resolve the 20 per cent top up.

The meeting will continue next week Thursday as both sides seek to find a meeting point on the issue.

