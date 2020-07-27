Nigerians Raise N365,000 For Wife Of Lance Corporal Martins Arrested For Condemning Service Chiefs

Lance Corporal was arrested on June 23 l, 2020 after appearing in a viral video where he expressed anger at the security chiefs for not being committed to end the incessant killings of Nigerians by terrorists and armed bandits.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 27, 2020

The sum of N365,000 has been raised and given to the wife of Lance Corporal Martins Idakpani to cater for the family following the arrest of her husband by the Nigerian Army.

He revealed how the military ordered the illegal detention of some soldiers, who demanded better weapons and ammunition to combat Boko Haram and other terrorist groups in the country.

The soldier was arrested on the orders of the Chief of Army Staff, Buratai.

Hassan Idowu set up a GoFundMe account targeted at raising $10,000 for the wife and children of the soldier.

A Twitter user, @MaiyegunsDiary, on Monday revealed that £681.85 had been raised and given to the wife of the soldier.

"Maiyegun's Diary Politico has successfully transferred a total of N365,000 raised through @GoFundMeUK to Mrs Victoria Idakpani, wife of the arrested Lance Corporal Martins Idakpani today as our support.

"After speaking with Mrs Idakpani and her two lawyers, the fund totalling £681.85 was forwarded to her bank today. We collectively ask the Nigerian Army to#FreeCorporalMartins," he tweeted.

 

