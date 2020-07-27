Resign Now If You Can’t Put An End To Southern Kaduna Killings, Group Tells Buhari, El-Rufai

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 27, 2020

Concerned Nigerians, a pro-democracy and human rights group, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari and Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, to put an end to killings in Southern Kaduna or resign from office.

In a statement on Monday, the group said the continued attacks, killings and maiming of Southern Kaduna people by suspected herdsmen without any meaningful intervention from the federal and state governments, was shocking and despicable. 

The statement reads, “We condemn in strong terms, the mindless killing of the indigenous people in Southern Kaduna over the past few weeks. All lives matter and we call on the Government of Nigeria and the governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai to wake up to their civic responsibilities in addressing the killings of civilians and bring the perpetrators of this dastardly act to justice.

“Enough of these senseless and mindless killings. The indigenous people of Southern Kaduna need a respite from all these killings and unrest in their villages. 

“Every citizen in Nigeria has a right to be protected by the government and the silence of the state and federal governments concerning the killings going on in Southern Kaduna speak volumes.

“We are equally calling for the resignation of Governor Nasir el-Rufai and President Muhammadu Buhari as they have woefully failed in carrying out their duties to the people that they were elected to protect.”

The group’s Convener, Deji Adeyanju, expresses his deepest condolences to families of victims of the killings.

SaharaReporters, New York

