Yobe Traders Accuse Ministry Officials Of Not Paying Compensation After Market Demolition Despite Approval By State Governor

Eight months after their shops were demolished by officials of the Yobe State Government, traders at the Damaturu Market have demanded compensation from the state government.

Many structures were demolished in 2019 by the state government to pave the way for the construction of a modern market aimed at enhancing commercial activities in the city centre.

According to the traders, Governor Mai Mala Buni had during the commissioning of the new market said he had released all the money meant for compensation but wondered why they were yet to be paid by the Ministry of Commerce.

Yobe Governor Mai Mala Buni

They appealed to the governor to intervene, stressing that some of them were finding it difficult to survive.

“There were 658 shops that were demolished. They paid just 249 shop owners eight months ago but the remaining 409 didn't received anything.

"We have been to the Ministry of Commerce several times but it seems that they don't want to pay us the money,” one of the traders told SaharaReporters.

Alhaji Usman Muazu, Chairman of Harmonized Traders Association in the state, said, “The story is true, some people were not paid.

"The ministry are saying that the files hasd been submitted to the governor but nothing had been done.”