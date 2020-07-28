I Am Not A Beneficiary Of NDDC Contracts, Justice Dimgba Says

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 28, 2020

Justice Nnamdi Dimgba of the Federal High Court has said that he did not get any contract from the Niger Delta Development Commission contrary to the media reports.

Justice Dimgba in a letter to the Chief Justice of the Federal High Court noted that the road project linked to him was executed in his hometown (community), Uturu, in Abia State.

He noted that the project was a product of the benevolence of a former class mate of his but he did not know how it was executed.

He however, said the road was done through his goodwill having regards to the fact that his community falls under the purview of NDDC.

In a related development, a company named Eve-Rite Logistics Ltd on Tuesday said that Justice Dimgba did not get any contract from the commission.

The company’s Secretary, Aghogho Akpojotor, gave the clarification in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja.

Akpojotor said as a reputable registered contractor with NDDC, the company had a track record of both concluded and ongoing jobs with the NDDC.

She said, “Our attention has been drawn to various publications in the social media alleging that Justice Nnamdi Dimgba of the Federal High Court (FHC) got a contract worth N249,555,206.25 awarded to him by the NDDC.

“We initially did not think much about the publication until we realised that the amount of the contract N249,555,206.25 and the description of the location was the same amount as the contract awarded to and executed by our company in his hometown (community), Uturu, in Abia State.

“The allegation that the contract was awarded to the judge was therefore nothing but a mischievous attempt not only to malign the judge but to imply that our company was involved in some fraudulent and corrupt contract scheme.

“The contract in Uturu, Abia State, was awarded to our company, Eve-Rite Logistics Ltd, by  the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC),  for the rehabilitation of the road.

“Uturu, where the job was executed is in Abia State, one of the states that constitute the NDDC.”

