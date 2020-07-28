Killings: El-Rufai Refused To Act On Intelligence We Provided, SOKAPU President Claims

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 28, 2020

The President of Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU), Jonathan Asake, has accused the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, of being complicit in the killings by bandits and terrorists in the various communities that make up the zone.

He said the action, inaction of the governor and double standard in dealing with the attacks and killings suggested that the state government was part of the problem.

Asake revealed this while speaking with SaharaReporters on Monday following the killings of 11 people by gunmen barely 24 hours after 21 people were killed by bandits at Kukum Daji village, in neighbouring Kaura Local Government Area.

He said the state government refused to act on all the intelligence provided to them by the union about various attacks on the communities.

He said, "The government action and inaction suggest that they are part of the problem.

"The governor has shown clearly that he has taken a side. Many communities are being displaced and invaded every day. The governor has never come out once to visit the communities and see how they are fairing. The governor has never attempted to bring the perpetrators to justice.

"You will never hear the government condemn the killings. They will not even sympathise with the people, talkless of visiting the people that have been displaced or provide relief materials.

"El-Rufai said he has nothing to do with any tribal association in the state or SOKAPU as a union. He has said it over time that he will never recognise us.

"Southern Kaduna is under siege right now. Ethnic killing is going on, and our people are calling for help because there is a conspiracy against people of Southern Kaduna to wipe us out and take over our lands."

The SOKAPU president said the only solution to the lingering crisis is to give back the lands to the indigenous people of Southern Kaduna and bring all the perpetrators of the attacks to book.

The former lawmaker said he had never been invited to any security or stakeholders meeting regarding the crisis.

SaharaReporters, New York

