Nigerian Man Caught With 55gm Of Drugs In India

The Nigerian national, identified as Vitalis Okolie, was nabbed with 55 grams of methaqualone, a sedative-hypnotic drug.

by Sahara Reporters Jul 28, 2020

A 35-year-old Nigerian national was allegedly nabbed with drugs worth Rs 3.85 lakh, Navi Mumbai Anti Narcotics Cell Senior Inspector, NB Kolhatkar, said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, a trap was laid near a fast food joint in Kalamboli on Saturday evening.

Indian police

Okolie, who stays in Santacruz in neighbouring Mumbai, has been charged under the NDPS Act.

He was remanded in police custody, Republicworld.com reports.

