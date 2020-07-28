Nigerian Man Caught With 55gm Of Drugs In India

A 35-year-old Nigerian national was allegedly nabbed with drugs worth Rs 3.85 lakh, Navi Mumbai Anti Narcotics Cell Senior Inspector, NB Kolhatkar, said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, a trap was laid near a fast food joint in Kalamboli on Saturday evening.

The Nigerian national, identified as Vitalis Okolie, was nabbed with 55 grams of methaqualone, a sedative-hypnotic drug.

Okolie, who stays in Santacruz in neighbouring Mumbai, has been charged under the NDPS Act.

He was remanded in police custody, Republicworld.com reports.