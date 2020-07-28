Stop Using Cosmetic Approach, Adopt Ife/Modakeke Tactics To End Killings In Southern Kaduna, Yakasai Tells Buhari, El-Rufai

Yakasai said the deployment of security in the area was like scratching the surface, adding that it would not provide any meaningful solutions to the problem confronting the people.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 28, 2020

A northern politician and founding member of the Arewa Consultative Forum, Tanko Yakasai, has advised President Muhammadu Buhari and Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasiru El-Rufai, to tackle violent killings in Southern Kaduna from the root and stop using cosmetic approaches.

The elder statesman said there was a need for a holistic approach in putting an end to the killings in the area.

Yakasai spoke in an interview with SaharaReporters on Monday. He condemned the killings by gunmen in Gora Gan village of Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Yakasai said the deployment of security in the area was like scratching the surface, adding that it would not provide any meaningful solutions to the problem confronting the people.

He said there was a need to address the issue of land conflict, one of the major causes of the crisis in the area.

While recalling the efforts made by the past government in solving the problem, Yakasai said the former governor, Ahmed Makarfi, introduced local government reform where chieftaincy institutions were created but failed to address the issues.

He admitted that land conflict was a complicated situation that the government must give priority and handle with caution.

He said, "There is a need to address the land conflict. It is a more complex situation because the indigenous people claimed the lands belonged to them. But the Hausa people and their descendants just went there and cleared the bush. They claimed all the areas they cleared.

"This is one of the major causes of the conflict. I know it is not an easy thing to do because you cannot remove the Hausa people, who cleared the bush and created their settlements. This is not because I am a Hausa man, but I am speaking as a human being."

He also suggested the need for the government to develop and replicate the solutions and strategies used in solving the communal crisis in Ife/Modakeke in Osun State.

He said, "The Kaduna State government can go and learn some ideas in Ife/Modakeke on how they can solve the problem of Southern Kaduna.

"It is a question of how you can develop a strategy. Once people see it as a viable option as they did in Ife/Modakeke, they will accept it because nobody wants trouble."

He berated the government for not living up to its responsibilities in protecting the lives and property in the state

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Nigerian Man Caught With 55gm Of Drugs In India
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insurgency Killings: MURIC Urges Buhari To Deploy Soldiers In Southern Kaduna For Five Years, Advises Christians, Muslims To Live In Harmony
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insurgency Killings: El-Rufai Refused To Act On Intelligence We Provided, SOKAPU President Claims
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Southern Kaduna: A Long Story of Herdsmen Raids, Reprisal And Government Neglect
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Borno: 10 Soldiers Killed In Fresh Boko Haram Ambush
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Government Knows More About Southern Kaduna Killings But Not Investigating It, Says Joe Okei-Odumakin
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics EXPOSED: Niger Republic Citizen Nominated As Non-career Ambassador By President Buhari After Claiming To Be From Jigawa State
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: No Record Of Lagos Assembly Speaker, Obasa, As A Lawyer In Our Registry, Supreme Court Reveals
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Names Train Stations After Osinbajo, Tinubu, Fashola
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Akpabio Names Lawmakers On NDDC Contracts' List
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Sports Former Nigeria International Dies After Fall From His Apartment In New York
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics UPDATED: Buhari Names Railway Stations After Deserving Nigerians
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Human Rights Nigerians Raise N365,000 For Wife Of Lance Corporal Martins Arrested For Condemning Service Chiefs
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Scandal Independent Experts Clear Akinwumi Adesina Of Charges
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Northerners Love Igbo, Will Help Igbo Man Become President In 2023 — Arthur Eze
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: Doctors In Delta Abandon Duty Posts Over Government's Insensitivity
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Man Caught With 55gm Of Drugs In India
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insurgency Killings: MURIC Urges Buhari To Deploy Soldiers In Southern Kaduna For Five Years, Advises Christians, Muslims To Live In Harmony
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad