Wounded Soldiers In Kaduna Hospital Beg Buratai For Promotion

The soldiers begged the Chief of Army Staff to look into the promotion that was not granted to them and other wounded colleagues

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 28, 2020

Wounded Soldiers in Action (WIA) have appealed to the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, to approve their promotion.

The WIAs, officers and men injured during various operations against insurgency, are receiving treatment at the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospitals, Kaduna.

They made the demand during Buratai's visit to the hospital on Sunday, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

"I am very much ready to go back to the mission area and fight the terrorists," Isah Yahaya, a Warrant Officer said.

Yahaya begged the Chief of Army Staff to look into the promotion that was not granted to him and his other wounded colleagues.

Another wounded soldier, Major D.M Dede, thanked Buratai for the gesture, saying the visit was a morale booster for them to recover and return to the war front to complete their mission.

"You have served them food like this in the front line, and because of your exemplary leadership, you still followed us here to be with us, and we appreciate this," he said.

Earlier, Buratai promised that efforts would be made to provide the necessary equipment for the hospital to be able to handle all cases locally.

"I am thrilled to see you, having met some of you on the field and due to your courage, determination and loyalty, you were there ready to sacrifice, and you were wounded, but you are here in a very high mood.

"This is a true spirit of a gallant and professional soldier, and I am very proud of you all," he said.

