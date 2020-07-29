BREAKING: Bandits Attack Kogi Community, Kill 13 Family Members, Injure Six Others

A resident of the town told SaharaReporters that the bandits stormed the community around 2:00am on Wednesday and operated for hours.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 29, 2020

Some suspected bandits have invaded Agudu, Bassa community in Koton Karfe Local Government Area of Kogi State, killing 14 persons, 13 from one family while six other persons were injured.

A resident of the town told SaharaReporters that the bandits stormed the community around 2:00am on Wednesday and operated for hours.

“The bandits stormed our village on several motorbikes brandishing AK47 rifles. Immediately they came, they started moving round the village, shooting sporadically, killing 14 people. 13 of them are members of the same family.

“Six others who sustained different degrees of injuries have been moved to medical facilities for treatment,” he said.

